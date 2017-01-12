Advanced Russian Aviation to Provide 50% Increase in Cruise Missiles Destruction

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Aerospace Forces' advanced aviation systems will allow for a 50-percent increase in their ability to destroy cruise missiles, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Thursday.

"The Aerospace Forces rearmament toward advanced combat aircraft complexes will increase their fire power to destroy cruise missiles by 1.5 times," Shoigu said at a lecture on military construction.

A development of the radar field would ensure a reliable detection of a range of aerial targets, he added.