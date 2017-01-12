Ships With Cruise Missiles to Form Basis of Russian High-Precision Arm Carriers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Currently Russia's advanced ships and submarines are being equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles. They have been used in Syria against terrorists.

"The Navy is receiving modern multipurpose surface ships and submarines equipped with cruise missiles. By 2021, the forces of the navy will form the basis of the long-range high-precision weapons carrier group," Shoigu said.

