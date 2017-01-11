Upgraded US Tomahawk Cruise Missile Passes Test for Time-Sensitive Use

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In one of two tests, the US guided missile destroyer Pinckney near the state of California successfully hit a nearby target using real-time data transmitted from the other side of the United States, the release explained.

"Tomahawk's tactics and procedures have evolved to support the new missions that are being assigned to the weapon," Raytheon’s Senior Program Director for Tomahawk missiles Dave Adams said in the release.

The second test involved the successful programming of a Tomahawk for a longer duration mission, the release noted.

With a range of 1,000 miles, the wave- and ground-skimming Tomahawk is designed to defeat heavily defended targets virtually anywhere on the planet, the release added.

