Tillerson Would Support NATO Obligation to Defend Allies if Russia Invades

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States should meet its NATO security commitment to defend members of the military alliance invaded by Russia, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said in his confirmation hearing at the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

"The Article V commitment is inviolable," Tillerson stated, referring to the article in the NATO agreement that stipulates an attack on one alliance member is an attack on all. "The United States is going to stand behind that commitment."

When asked if he would meet this treaty obligation if Russian invaded a NATO member like Estonia or Lithuania, Tillerson responded, "yes."

