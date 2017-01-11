Trump: We Will Cut US F-35 Fighter Jet Program Costs, Make Plane 'Even Better'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday he will work to lower the cost of the most expensive weapons program in US history, the F-35 combat jet program.

"[The F-35 program] is way, way behind schedule and many, many billions of dollars over budget," Trump said of the jet produced by US defense contractor Lockheed Martin. "We’re going to get those costs way down, we’re going to get the plane to be even better and we’re going to have some competition."

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!