Register
16:15 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Pakistan successfully test fired first Submarine launched Cruise Missile Babur-3

    Does Pakistan Have a Second Nuclear Strike Option in Place?

    © Photo: YouTube/ Nomi Pakistani 4
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 9401

    Pakistan has claimed the establishment of a nuclear triad against India with Babur-3 but a lot of details have remained undisclosed.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a public statement, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that the country had successfully test fired a nuclear-capable, 450-km range Babur-3 submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM). It went on to add that the missile provides a credible second strike capability and augments deterrence.

    Pakistan Successfully Test Fire Babur 3 Submarine Launched Cruise Missile
    © Photo: Youtube/ Pak Defence
    Pakistan Successfully Test Fires Nuclear-Capable Missile From Submarine
    Pakistan has not specified the submarine platform used to launch Babur-3, but most Indian experts believe that Pakistan Navy's Agosta 90B class — called the Khalid class — was reportedly modified to launch the cruise missile.

    The SLCM itself is a variant of the land-launched cruise-missile (LLCM) system, Babur-2. Pakistan had tested an enhanced version of this LLCM mid-December last year.

    With Babur-3, Pakistan has now a functional nuclear triad, although the jury is still out on its effectiveness as the country lacks a nuclear submarine that can stay under water for long durations.

    India's nuclear triad includes nuclear-powered INS Arihant which was quietly launched last August and has capabilities to launch K-4 SLBMs with a reported range of 3,500km.

    Should India lose sleep over Pakistan's Babur-3?

    "The Pakistani nuclear triad doesn't come close to meeting international standards at this stage. As tempting as it is to read this as a response to India's new Pakistan policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi — and in light of the so-called surgical strikes of late October — there isn't anything about the Babur-3 tests that is stunningly original. Granted, it is a major development. But New Delhi is unlikely to lose sleep over it. If this was indeed an attempt at nuclear signaling, Pakistan has failed," writes Abhijnan Rej, Fellow at The Observer Research Foundation, in Firstpost.

    Meanwhile, Indian media reports suggest that Pakistan may have faked the test. A leading news channel Times Now quoted a defense and satellite analyst as suggesting that Pakistan faked the missile video and used computer graphics to depict much of the weapon's flight.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    India to Test Nuclear-Capable Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile
    India Successfully Tests Nuclear-Capable Agni-I Missile
    Chinese Media: If India Makes More ICBMs, Beijing Will Help Pakistan Respond
    Tags:
    Agosta 90-B, INS Arihant nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, Babur-2, Babur-3, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok