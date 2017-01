© AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Turkish PM Blasts Obama Administration for Arming Kurdish Militia in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Turkish military, cited by the Hurriyet Daily News media outlet, said that the warplanes conducted airstrikes Monday in the Zap, Gara, Hakurk, Avasin, and Barzan regions close to Turkey's southwestern border.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.

The Kurds are currently living in parts of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. In Turkey, the Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority, and are striving to create their own independent state.