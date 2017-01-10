Register
    PLA Air Force Xian H-6 Bomber

    Beijing Sends Heavy Bomber Over Disputed South China Sea Islands

    © REUTERS
    Military & Intelligence
    189380

    Beijing leaders seized the past weekend as an opportunity to flex the People's Liberation Army’s (PLA) muscles in a region where many parties have staked competing territorial claims.

    Since January 1, China has flown strategic bombers over the Spratly islands on at least two occasions. Beijing has grown increasingly irritated with US Freedom of Navigation patrols roaming the waters of the South China Sea, suspecting that they are part of a coordinated espionage effort.

    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015.
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy/Handout
    South China Sea Military Build Up Could Escalate US-China Tensions

    The point of such military training exercises, and of this mission particularly, is to showcase China’s "strategic force," according to a PLA official.

    US Commander Gary Ross noted that the Pentagon continues "to observe a range of ongoing Chinese military activity in the region."

    Some speculate that China is aiming to strengthen its posture in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s pending inauguration on January 20. Trump has targeted Beijing across a range of issues, including artificial currency manipulation, trade agreements imbalances, and China’s failure to handle Pyongyang’s volatility.

    ​Speaking with Taiwan and publicly berating Chinese economic policies may be part of a strategy to improve US leverage in negotiating bilateral deals. Beijing has called for increased military spending in addition to accelerated development of nuclear weapons in retaliation.

    In this photo released by the Xinhua News Agency, Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning berths in a port. China formally introduced its first aircraft carrier into service on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Xinhua, Li Tang
    Beijing: Aircraft Carrier Group in South China Sea is Testing New Weapons

    In December 2016, China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier completed a series of military exercises near the disputed waters, alerting Taiwan that the threat of its enemies is "growing by the day." Further, satellite imagery released last month showed a military buildup on the Spratly islands, which Beijing insists are basic territorial defense posts. 


