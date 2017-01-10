South Korea Rejects Joint Drills With US, Japan Aimed at Countering North Korea

TOKYO (Sputnik) – The drills were supposed to be conducted on the basis of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) signed by Tokyo and Seoul on November 23, 2016 to create the framework for both protection and sharing of secret military information.

South Korean side opposed the suggestion saying that it was not the right time for the drills, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported.

Controversy between Tokyo and Seoul persists around the issue of so-called "comfort women," with Japan claiming no documents prove Korean women were used as sex slaves, while several surviving victims have refused Japan’s compensation money without sufficient apologies.

On January 6, Japan recalled its ambassador from South Korea in connection with the new statue, dedicated to "comfort women" that was erected in the city of Busan in front of the Consulate General of Japan.