01:59 GMT +310 January 2017
    Former CIA Director James Woolsey

    Ex-CIA Chief Claims US Intel Report on Hacking ‘Useful’ Despite Lack of Evidence

    Military & Intelligence
    The US intelligence report alleging Russian hackers interfered in the 2016 election is useful despite the lack of certainty surrounding its conclusions, former CIA Director James Woolsey told RT in an interview.

    Ex-Adviser: Clinton Supporters Use Hacking Report to Discredit Future Changes
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Friday, the US Intelligence Community released a report saying it has "high confidence" on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The report does not provide any evidence that the alleged propaganda campaign had an effect on US voters or specific election results.

    “Not to prove with certainty can still be very useful,” Woolsey stated on Monday. “I think it’s a reasonable report for being able to transmit what one can without endangering sources and methods.”

    Woolsey also claimed that Russia has been running a disinformation campaign against the United States for decades and cyber weapons only facilitate their activities.

    The report alleges that Russia employed a state run propaganda machine including domestic media, RT and the Sputnik news agency, to serve "as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences." According to an annex to the report, RT America TV is Kremlin’s tool in undermining faith in the US government.

    Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster, on Saturday characterized the US intelligence report as “highly unprofessional.”

    Tags:
    Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), James Woolsey, Russia, United States
      cast235
      What an IDIOT!!! First RT is famous NOT because of propaganda, that of course every single nation on earth have, I don't expect some perfect stations myself.
      But hey, not right out lies!!!
      U.S MSM and E.U are based on outright lies!!
      Next, most U.S citizens are too busy working etc, and rarely seat and watch news.
      I can REALLY talk and compare.
      In about 2008, Rt was was extremely famous.
      What did that? I can tell, because I was there posting!!! It was like a social media!! I mean you could talk any topic , without ever been banned nor molested or warned!!!
      Reason there was a trending 24/7. Any single news would get between 3,500 to 14,000 posts!!!
      And how it worked? You could BLOCK any user posts if it gotten gross.
      You used any nickname. No E mail or anything needed.

      Your nickname would remain yours. Eventually TROLLS messed, by creating names like yours, BUT was easily fixed.

      Back then there were not half of today's high caliber shows or news hosts.

      Today you have Larry King and many others. Respected people. This is getting to west media nerves.
      But the number one thing at RT was, allowing people to TALK!! No one was turned off like at west media.
      It won prizes of course.
      Sputnik is also doing good.
      Sometimes I would love to see more topics. But hey, nothing is perfect.
      Like the Business report tat Halliburton is applying in Russia to get oil fields and drilling and machinery equipment builder.
      How could Russia allow that, after all it been thru. I would close it before it hit the desk.

      In all, MSM lied even about POLLS, destroyed itself. And is trying to hide, their mistake and lies.

      At least here , I found less lies.
      In 2008, Euronews was at par reporting like RT on Georgia. Today is full of lies and propaganda ONLY. I not even bother watching Euronews.

      This guy a CLOWN. The ONLY thing they know is about regime change and help terrorists.
