Ex-CIA Chief Claims US Intel Report on Hacking ‘Useful’ Despite Lack of Evidence

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Ex-Adviser: Clinton Supporters Use Hacking Report to Discredit Future Changes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Friday, the US Intelligence Community released a report saying it has "high confidence" on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The report does not provide any evidence that the alleged propaganda campaign had an effect on US voters or specific election results.

“Not to prove with certainty can still be very useful,” Woolsey stated on Monday. “I think it’s a reasonable report for being able to transmit what one can without endangering sources and methods.”

Woolsey also claimed that Russia has been running a disinformation campaign against the United States for decades and cyber weapons only facilitate their activities.

The report alleges that Russia employed a state run propaganda machine including domestic media, RT and the Sputnik news agency, to serve "as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences." According to an annex to the report, RT America TV is Kremlin’s tool in undermining faith in the US government.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster, on Saturday characterized the US intelligence report as “highly unprofessional.”