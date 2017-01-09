S-400 System Regiment to Enter Service in Moscow Region on January 11

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name SA-21 Growler) is by far Russia's most advanced surface-to-air missile system that has a range of 400 kilometers (248 miles) and is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

"The combat duty of a new regiment of the S-400 Triumf air defense system, which has been delivered to the Aerospace Forces' air defense unit, to protect the airspace of the Moscow city and the Central economic region [is expected to take place] on January 11, Podolsk, Moscow Region," the statement said,