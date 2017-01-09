© Flickr/ John Scott Rafoss Sweden's Costly Military Ads Fail to Attract Volunteers

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — Sweden intends to deepen its military ties with Germany this year, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said on Monday.

"Sweden aims to deepen cooperation with Germany in 2017," the minister said speaking at the annual conference People and Defense (Folk och Forsvar), held in the town of Salen in northern Sweden.

According to Hultqvist, negotiations on the development of the bilateral cooperation have already been launched and are aimed at defining the precise ways for joint actions of the respective military agencies.

Sweden officially declares itself as neutral and non-aligned with any military alliances, but cooperates within certain NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) operations, for example in Afghanistan and Libya. In August 2016, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven reaffirmed Sweden’s commitment to its policy of not joining NATO, but stressed that it would not be an obstacle to the country’s partnership with the alliance’s member states.