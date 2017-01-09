Pakistan Conducts 1st Successful Test of Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile

"Pakistan conducted its first successful test fire of Submarine Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) Babur-3 having a range of 450 kilometers [some 280 miles], from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean. The missile was fired from an underwater, mobile platform and hit its target with precise accuracy," the statement said.
According to the statement, the missile can evade radars and air defense systems and is equipped with several stealth technologies.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So Pakistan can test a nuke missile capability, but North Korea cannot! In what world are we living? USA can dictate to anyone what they can have and What they cannot have. The USA empire is all about.
landauroj