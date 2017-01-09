Pakistan Conducts 1st Successful Test of Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile

© AP Photo/ Phil Sandlin More Money: Pentagon Approves $125 Billion Nuclear Submarine Expansion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It was added in the statement that Babur-3 was able to deliver a wide range of payloads and would provide Islamabad with the capability to respond to a potential nuclear attack against Pakistan.

"Pakistan conducted its first successful test fire of Submarine Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) Babur-3 having a range of 450 kilometers [some 280 miles], from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean. The missile was fired from an underwater, mobile platform and hit its target with precise accuracy," the statement said.

According to the statement, the missile can evade radars and air defense systems and is equipped with several stealth technologies.