Russian MoD to Use New Electromagnetic System in Securing Facilities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Redan-125 consists of modules, which look like a lantern. They would be put on the territory of the facility or hang on the wall, creating an electromagnetic barrier capable of detecting intruders even underground.

The signal is transmitted to a tablet that shows the contours of a person and the direction of his or her movement.

"Currently, all works on the development of the product have been completed, it passed through all tests and proved its characteristics," the press service of the Research and Design Institute of Radio-Electronic Engineering (NIKIRET) told the Izvestia newspaper.

The new system is more useful than CCTV and lasers, which have blind spots or depend on weather conditions, the newspaper added.