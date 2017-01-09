Arctic Activities to Remain Priority for Russia's Northern Fleet in 2017

MURMANSK(Sputnik) — "Defending the national interests of Russia in the Arctic will be a priority activity of the Northern Fleet Joint Strategic Command in 2017," Yevmenov said, when setting objectives for his subordinates, as quoted by Serga.

Serga added that the commander underlined the Northern Fleet’s enormous experience in the Arctic, naming among other activities successful use of the Underwater Troops as well as the activities of the above-water marines to maintain security of the Northeast Passage.

According to the Information Activities Office, the Northern Fleet plans to hold a number of tactical exercises involving subdivisions located at the arctic islands.

"We also plan to hold rescue exercises in the Arctic Zone as well as exercises to maintain security of Russian coastal and insular territories," Serga added.

With about a third of its territory located north of the Arctic Circle, Russia is interested in developing projects in the region. In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for accelerating the development in the Arctic region.