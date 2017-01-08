'Dumbest Fighter Program Ever Conceived': Why Trump Should Cancel F-35

The Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program "showcases all that is wrong about our military's vendor-dominated, crony-capitalist procurement system," he said. "Unless dealt with decisively, its massive cost and its lack of capability will have a dramatically negative impact on our military's effectiveness for decades to come."
In addition, the F-35 was touted for its versatility, but it will in fact need protection and support in combat.
Fredenburg further said that pulling the plug on the F-35 takes a president since individual members of the US Congress lack "the clout" needed to take a stand against the program.
"The F-35 is irredeemable. … No stronger message about reforming our broken defense-procurement process can be sent than by canceling the dumbest fighter program ever conceived. Mr. President, please cancel the F-35," he said, referring to Donald Trump.
ivanwa88
In essence its meant to be a flying control center that both coordinated targeting and collects targets processed from other sources in a networked hook up that is wired directly into the Aegis system.
Patrolling F-35's anywhere in the world can target and coordinate targets provided by other sources and command firing missiles from Aegis linked missile sites wherever they might be.
If this network program ever worked it would essentially give any nation using these planes the same power as a major super power.
As obviously it is a NATO nations plane and as been sold to NATO countries plus Israel it militarily becomes a us and them scenario enforcing a stand off between NATO and non NATO nations therefore by its very nature is a instrument of power and enforcement of the Hegemonic Empire.
Once all those nations take delivery of the plane and if the system works NATO importance to NATO aligned nations becomes sacrosanct cementing NATO's place as a vile competitor to the multi power economic model of non interventionism that surely must replace the current warmongering NATO supported system which materially is on its knees.
If Aegis is allowed to be within striking distances by whatever form to non NATO nations it then becomes a near certainty to propel us back on a course to WW3.
With what I have just outlined its far from being a dumb plane in fact its a super brain with the highest IQ of all to maintain a warmongering stance advocated by the departing Obama administration.
The options and remedies are obvious Aegis must be banned from offensive positioning by UN decree or they must be destroyed if the F-35 is to be continued.