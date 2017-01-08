Register
08 January 2017
    'Dumbest Fighter Program Ever Conceived': Why Trump Should Cancel F-35

    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    Military & Intelligence
    1390100

    US President-elect Donald Trump should cancel the "irredeemable" Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, defense analyst Mike Fredenburg wrote for the National Review, calling the ill-fated fifth-generation combat aircraft "the dumbest fighter program ever conceived."

    The Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program "showcases all that is wrong about our military's vendor-dominated, crony-capitalist procurement system," he said. "Unless dealt with decisively, its massive cost and its lack of capability will have a dramatically negative impact on our military's effectiveness for decades to come."

    Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
    © AP Photo/ LM Ottero
    Air Force Secretary: No Substitute for F-35
    Fredenburg, who holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering and a Masters in production operations management, maintained that "fatal mistakes," which have crippled the most expansive aircraft in the Pentagon's procurement history, were made during the conceptual design process more than two decades ago. These flaws, including intractable weight and heat issues, cannot be fixed, meaning that the program is unlikely to deliver the plane it has promised.

    In addition, the F-35 was touted for its versatility, but it will in fact need protection and support in combat.

    MiG-35 fighter performs a demonstration flight at the Maks-2015 International Aerospace Salon in Zhukovsky near Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Meet the MiG-35: Russia's Lightest Advanced Strike Fighter (VIDEO)
    "Because of numerous performance deficiencies and limited weapons capacity, the so-called operationally capable F-35 will need support to locate and avoid threats, acquire targets, and engage enemy aircraft," the expert explained, citing a memo released by the Office of Director, Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E). "In short, the F-35 – a flying tinderbox – will need to be nursemaided by other aircraft that are actually combat capable."

    Fredenburg further said that pulling the plug on the F-35 takes a president since individual members of the US Congress lack "the clout" needed to take a stand against the program.

    "The F-35 is irredeemable. … No stronger message about reforming our broken defense-procurement process can be sent than by canceling the dumbest fighter program ever conceived. Mr. President, please cancel the F-35," he said, referring to Donald Trump.

    Tags:
    military technology, F-35 Lighting II, Lockheed Martin F-35C Joint Strike Fighter, Donald Trump, United States
      ivanwa88
      I suppose if Mike is convinced the plane wont operate essentially at all its a no brainer, that aside it wasn't till I viewed the latest promo video last week that I realized what the real purpose behind this plane really was.

      In essence its meant to be a flying control center that both coordinated targeting and collects targets processed from other sources in a networked hook up that is wired directly into the Aegis system.

      Patrolling F-35's anywhere in the world can target and coordinate targets provided by other sources and command firing missiles from Aegis linked missile sites wherever they might be.
      If this network program ever worked it would essentially give any nation using these planes the same power as a major super power.
      As obviously it is a NATO nations plane and as been sold to NATO countries plus Israel it militarily becomes a us and them scenario enforcing a stand off between NATO and non NATO nations therefore by its very nature is a instrument of power and enforcement of the Hegemonic Empire.

      Once all those nations take delivery of the plane and if the system works NATO importance to NATO aligned nations becomes sacrosanct cementing NATO's place as a vile competitor to the multi power economic model of non interventionism that surely must replace the current warmongering NATO supported system which materially is on its knees.

      If Aegis is allowed to be within striking distances by whatever form to non NATO nations it then becomes a near certainty to propel us back on a course to WW3.

      With what I have just outlined its far from being a dumb plane in fact its a super brain with the highest IQ of all to maintain a warmongering stance advocated by the departing Obama administration.
      The options and remedies are obvious Aegis must be banned from offensive positioning by UN decree or they must be destroyed if the F-35 is to be continued.
