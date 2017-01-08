Register
18:07 GMT +308 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft cruiser

    Admiral Kuznetsov: Long and Challenging Path of the Russian Navy Flagship

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    120831

    On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry published the first video showing combat sorties from the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft-carrying missile cruiser in the Mediterranean Sea.

    In 2016, the Admiral Kuznetsov took part in a combat operation for the first time as the vessel was deployed to the Mediterranean to assist the ongoing Russian airborne campaign in Syria.

    The footage also shows ships of the Admiral Kuznetsov missile-carrying group, support vessels and ship-based helicopters.

    Syrian Adventure

    A Russian soldier walks to a military vehicle in goverment controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo, Syria December 4, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Russia Cuts Military Presence in Syria to Turn Military Success to Political
    During its two-month-long deployment to the Mediterranean, Russian carrier-based aviation conducted 420 sorties, destroying 1,252 terrorist targets in Syria.

    A group of Russian warships headed by the Admiral Kuznetsov, accompanied by the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyers, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate and support vessels, carried out a counterterrorism operation in Syria starting on November 8.

    "The strikes were delivered against terrorists' infrastructure, groups of militants and vehicles, firing positions and strongholds of illegal armed formations. The Admiral Grigorovich frigate attacked Daesh targets in Syria with Kalibr cruise missiles. All targets were hit," commander of the Russian military group in the country Col. Gen. Andrei Kartapolov said earlier this week.

    According to the commander, it was the first time Russia has used its naval carrier-based aviation against ground targets.

    Project 1143.5

    Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier
    © Sputnik/ Russian Defense Ministry
    Pullout of Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Group From Syria 'Act of Good Will'
    In late-2016, Russia’s only aircraft carrier celebrated its 26th anniversary. The vessel was first named Riga, then the name was changed to Leonid Brezhnev, this was followed by Tbilisi. On December 25, 1990, the carrier was commissioned under the name Tbilisi.

    A technical proposal to build a heavy aircraft-carrying missile cruiser (TAVKR, in Russian classification) of the project 1143.5 was developed in April 1978.

    On October 13, the Soviet government issued an order to develop a schematic and technical design of the future cruiser by 1980. At the same time, the Soviet Navy and the Soviet Air Force were ordered to formulate technical requirements for the ship and its aircraft.

    In September 1979, the schematic design was completed and submitted for consideration to the navy. The document was approved by then Commander of the Soviet Navy Admiral Sergei Gorshkov who recommended increasing the cruiser’s wing from 42 to 52 aircraft.

    Military engineers of the Russian Army' international counter-mine center continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria
    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Russia Announces Further Syria Troops Pullout as New Ceasefire Holds
    The carrier was redesigned to carry 14 Su-27K jet fighters, 16 Yak-141 VTOL jets and 22 Ka-25 helicopters at the same time. However, these measures would increase its displacement to 65,000 tons, which was opposed by the Soviet General Staff.

    In the early-1980s, an order was issued by then-Defense Minister Dmitry Ustinov to decrease the displacement by 10,000 tons and abandon catapults for launching planes from the deck.

    This design presumed that the Yak-141 vertical takeoff and landing fighter aircraft would be the main jet in the wing.

    However, in March 1980, the Soviet government ordered delaying the construction of the 1143.5 project aircraft-carrying cruiser and the development of the ship was extended for two years.

    The aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov sails together with the Russian Northern Fleet's carrier battle group through the English Channel
    © Sputnik/ Website Dover-Marina.com
    The aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov sails together with the Russian Northern Fleet's carrier battle group through the English Channel

    Finally, the construction of the Admiral Kuznetsov (at the time under name Riga) began only in September 1982, with it constructed at Chernomorskiy Shipyard, also known as Nikolayev South Shipyard.

    On November 1982, after the death of Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, the aircraft-carrying cruiser changed its name to his posthumously.

    Admiral Kuznetsov and its Aircraft

    Alongside the development of the project 1143.5, the Soviet aviation design bureau developed supersonic carrier-based fighter jets to operate from the ship.

    In 1984, the Soviet government ordered developing the MiG-29K short-range ship-based multirole fighter and the Su-27K long-range fighter jet.

    Sukhoi Su-33 Flanker-D fighters aboard the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov
    Website Dover-Marina.com
    Sukhoi Su-33 Flanker-D fighters aboard the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov

    The Yak-141 VTOL jet was expected to be the third type of aircraft for the Admiral Kuznetsov, but its development was regularly delayed.

    The Admiral Kuznetsov (Leonid Brezhnev) aircraft-carrying missile cruiser was launched on December 4, 1985.

    Its launch weight was nearly 32,000 tons, a record high for the Soviet ship-building industry.

    As the first Soviet aircraft-carrier, the ship could carry up to 50 aircraft and helicopters, including supersonic fighter jets, for the first time in the history of the Soviet Navy.

    In order to enable take-off of fixed-wing aircraft, the Admiral Kuznetsov was equipped with an increased deck area, a ski-jump at the end of the deck, arresters and blast fences. Its fuel reserves were increased by 1,000 tons and its ammunition reserves were expanded twofold.

    Russian Aerospace Defense Forces' Su-30SM fighter escorts a Tu-160 bomber which fired cruise missiles at Daesh targets in Syria. Still from video published by the Russian Defense Ministry.
    © Sputnik/ Russian Defence Ministry
    Syrian Chief of General Staff Lauds Russian Air Backing in Latest Gov't Victories
    The ship also received the Granit advanced anti-ship missile system, with 12 underdeck launchers.

    The aircraft-carrying cruiser has a displacement of nearly 55,000 tons and a length of 302 meters. It is powered by a steam-turbine propulsion unit delivering 200,000 hp. The ship can reach speeds of up 29 knots (33 mph; 54 kmh). Its autonomous operational range is up to 8,000 nautical miles (14,800 km).

    At the time the carrier was launched, it has a complement of 2,100 personnel.

    Only Su-27K and MiG-29K jets could take-off and land on the Admiral Kuztensov’s deck at the time. The Yak-141 began test flights, but finally was not put in service.

    On October 1989, the carrier began its maiden voyage. The first aircraft landed on its deck on November 1, 1989. On December 4, the cruiser was officially named Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza Kuznetsov, after Admiral of the Soviet Fleet Nikolay Kuznetsov.

    Related:

    Russian Aircraft Carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in Action
    Russian Armed Forces Begin Syria Phaseout With Admiral Kuznetsov Carrier
    Onboard Holiday: Admiral Kuznetsov Crew Celebrate New Year at Sea
    Russian Su-33 Skids Off Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier, Pilot Unharmed
    Tags:
    military operation, Admiral Kuznetsov, Russian Navy, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok