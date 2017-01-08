Register
18:08 GMT +308 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese Made HJ-8

    Genuinely Domestic Design: Introducing China’s HJ-8 Anti-Tank Missile

    © Photo: Youtube/ Syrian War Videos
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    132931

    China’s HJ-8 anti-tank missile is an original Chinese military design that has been exported to a number of countries over the recent years. Sputnik takes a deeper look at China's ultimate battle weapon.

    CM-302 missile
    © Photo: Youtube / New Update Defence
    China's New Copy of Russian Supersonic Missile Has US Pacific Fleet Worried
    Back in the 1960’s China produced its first domestically produced antitank missile – the HJ-73, which was more or less a copy of the Russian AT-3 Sagger, according to online military publication The National Interest.

    However, due to the deteriorating relations between China and the Soviet Union in the 1960’s Beijing decided to create its own domestic design and that’s how the anti-tank guided missile Hongjian (Red Arrow) 8 finally entered service in the mid-1980s.

    In functionally it had a resemblance to the long-range American TOW antitank guided missile, joined with the discarding launch tube of the French Milan missile system.

    “Unlike the short-range rocket-propelled grenades and other light antitank weapons, which basically serve as close defense weapons for regular infantry squads, ATGMs are heavier systems intended to destroy enemy tanks from kilometers away,” the National Interest wrote.

    Hence, China mastered its own anti-tank missile system. Early Red Arrow missiles had a range of three kilometers and their 120-millimeter shaped charges had infiltration equal to eight hundred millimeters of Rolled Homogenous Armor (RHA).

    In this undated photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a carrier-borne J-15 fighter jet lands on China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning
    © AP Photo/ Xinhua, Zha Chunming
    China's Liaoning Carrier Group Conducts Military Tests in Yellow Sea
    Over the years, the HJ-8 has seen many upgrades in its functionality and design. The HJ-8C and D versions introduced a tandem charge designed to reverse the Explosive Reactive Armor common on Soviet and Russian tanks, a feature retained in later models.

    The latest modern variant today is the HJ-8E. The missile has a thermal imaging system, a range of four kilometers and reported penetration of one-thousand-millimeter RHA.

    “The new HJ-8L launch unit has miniaturized circuitry to reduce its weight to fifty pounds, so it can serve as a truly man-portable weapon. Finally, there is also a longer-range HJ-8H that can strike targets up to six kilometers distant, including helicopters,” the publication noted.

    Today, the Red Arrow is the most common antitank system used in the People’s Liberation Army. As an infantry weapon, it is fired from a heavy tripod. China has widely exported the missiles to nearly twenty countries in Asia, Africa and South America. Egypt, Sudan and Pakistan also produce the weapon under license.

    Although the HJ-8 is a reliable system, it is no longer at the cutting edge of antitank technology.

    It could probably be shot down by the Active Protection Systems on tank such as Israeli Merkava or the Russian T-14.

    “The Red Arrow 8 might also struggle to penetrate the frontal composite armor of top Western main battle tanks like the M1 Abrams,” the National Interest reported.

    Despite a few drawbacks, the HJ-8 has no doubt proven quite effective at destroying older tanks and armored fighting vehicles which remain in extensive use across the globe.

    However, the technology in China is ever evolving and the People’s Liberation Army has recently introduced the harder-hitting laser-guided HJ-9 missile and the top-attacking HJ-12, which is the Chinese equivalent to the lethal Javelin missile.

    Related:

    China Reportedly Aims to Send More Missiles to Disputed South China Sea Islands
    Pentagon Claims China Preparing Anti-Satellite Missile Test
    China Tests Nearly a Dozen Missiles Since Trump’s Surprise Victory
    WikiLeaks Reveals Hillary Clinton Vowed to 'Ring China With Missile Defense'
    China, Russia Agree US Missile Defense to Harm Global Strategic Stability
    Tags:
    technology, military, weapons, domestic, missile defense system, TOW, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok