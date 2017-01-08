Register
04:51 GMT +308 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

    Air Force Secretary: No Substitute for F-35

    © AP Photo/ LM Ottero
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 34 0 0

    Don't go taking our F-35s, outgoing US Secretary of the Air Force Deborah James said Friday.

    Her comments were directed at President-elect Donald Trump's remarks about swapping out the Lockheed Martin fighter jet for cheaper models, notably Boeing's F/A-18.

    Air Force One, with President Barack Obama aboard, lands at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Paul Beaty
    Boeing CEO Promises Trump Air Force One Will Be Less Than $4B

    The Air Force needs the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the A-10 Warthog, two polarizing but indispensable planes, she told Defense News.

    "The Air Force does not view the F/A-18 and the F-35 to be substitutable at all," she said. "They fulfill different requirements."

    Trump in December tweeted, "Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!" That would be comparing "apples and oranges," James told an Air Force Association breakfast, Defense One reported.

    "It does not fulfill the same requirements," she said about the older F/A-18. "It's a very fine fourth-generation fighter. The F-35 is an extremely fine fifth-generation fighter…It's a cut above anything the pilots have seen before and we need it and we want it in the inventory."

    Lockheed Martin F-35
    © Flickr/ mashleymorgan
    Lockheed Martin Awarded $450Mln to Produce F-35 Combat Jets for South Korea

    Trump has also tweeted about F-35 costs being "out of control." The program, which has been criticized on both sides of the aisle for delays, cost overruns and performance failures, is expected to cost $400 billion over the next few years, more than double the initial estimate. This makes it the Pentagon's most expensive program, CNN Money pointed out.

    Trump's tweets are viewed as negotiating tactics intended to get both of the massive munitions manufacturers to offer better deals. Trump has said he intends to negotiate directly with Boeing on the costs of operating Air Force One, for example.

    But as far as the Air Force is concerned, the F-35s are "crucial" and "performing magnificently," according to James.

    "The leaders of the Air Force will have the opportunity when the time comes to advise the president-elect on this," James told Defense News. "But based on everything I know, the two are not interchangeable and the Air Force has not expressed interest in the F/A-18s."

    She also defended postponing the retirement of the A-10 Warthog, an aging plane that has been subject to sunsetting suggestions for the past two years. Its fortunes have been saved by the need for slow, low-flying planes that can withstand ground fire to support troops.

    Su-35 super maneuverable multirole fighter
    © Flickr/ Dmitry Terekhov
    Russian Su-35 May be Last Fighter Jet Imported by China as Beijing Bets on Homemade J-20

    "Our feeling about the A-10 is that we would suggest certainly delaying the retirement," James said, according to Defense One. "It's been extremely helpful in the fight overseas against [Daesh] as well as for presence in the Pacific and in Europe."

    The Air Force has said budget constraints led to its original plan to retire the A-10. Eventually, it and other old planes will have to be grounded to free up funding for new projects, James said.

    But for now, hands off our planes, was the message.

    Related:

    Delta Airlines Calls Off Boeing 787 Dreamliner $4Bln Order
    Obama Military Managers Still Confident in F-35 Combat Jet - Pentagon Spokesman
    Lockheed to Provide 249 More Oxygen Masks, Helmet Displays for F-35
    Simple Loose Bracket Caused Troubled F-35 to Go Up in Flames
    Tags:
    Warthog, A-10, F-35 II Joint Strike Fighter Program, F-35, fighter jet, US Air Force, Air Force, Donald Trump, Deborah James, Deborah Lee James, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Pray, Sing Carols and Tell Fortunes: How Russia Celebrate Christmas
    Pray, Sing Carols and Tell Fortunes: How Russia Celebrates Christmas
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok