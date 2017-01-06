Register
17:36 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier

    Pullout of Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Group From Syria 'Act of Good Will'

    © Sputnik/ Russian Defense Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10 0 0

    Russia decided to reduce its military presence in Syria, starting with the pullout of a Northern Fleet carrier group led by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, as an act of good will, a senior Russian lawmaker said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Russia’s planned reduction of its military presence in Syria has begun, led by the Admiral Kuznetsov, according to chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov.

    "The decision to begin the transfer of a fleet carrier group of the Russian Armed Forces led by the Admiral Kuznetsov from the Mediterranean Sea to Severomorsk [Russian northern military base] is an act of Russia's good will within the framework of the ceasefire regime," Viktor Ozerov, the head of the Russian parliamentary defense and security committee, told RIA Novosti.

    In this file photo from 2004, the Russian Navy's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier is seen in the Barents Sea, Russia
    © AP Photo/ File
    Mission Accomplished: Russian Naval Aviation Destroys 1,252 Terrorist Targets in Syria Over 2 Months
    In case of emergency, Russia could always mobilize its long-range aircraft or launch missiles from the Caspian Sea, he said. Russian Kant Airbase in Kyrgyzstan may also be used, the lawmaker added.

    The decision to cut Russia's military presence in Syria was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the recommendation of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on December 29.

    Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force last week, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution last Saturday supporting the effort.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Triumph in the Sky: Russia Blankets Syria With S-300, S-400 Air Defense Network
    Aleppo Liberation Lays Groundwork for Peace Process in Syria - Russian Military
    Russian Forces' Withdrawal From Syria to Depend on Counterterror Tasks
    Syrian Chief of General Staff Lauds Russian Air Backing in Latest Victories
    Tags:
    Admiral Kuznetsov, The Syrian war, Russian Armed Forces, Viktor Ozerov, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The World Bathed in Backlight
    The World Bathed in Backlight
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok