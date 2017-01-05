Obama Receives Intelligence Report on Alleged 'Russian Hacking'

"The White House does have the report and President Obama is being briefed on it," Earnest said in a press briefing Thursday.
Obama learned of a new, apparently different report of supposed indicators that Russia engaged in hacking the November 2016 election. Obama is meeting with senior national security advisers "right now" Earnest said around 1:30 pm EST.
Recently, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a Joint Analysis Report indicating that a slew of alleged IP address used to hack the DNC and John Podesta's email were actually just Tor exit nodes.
Republican President-elect Donald Trump is also scheduled to get access to the full brief on Friday. Earnest indicated Obama is unlikely deliver a "formal response" immediately following the session.
On Thursday, members of the intelligence community, including infamous NSA liar James Clapper, met with the Senate to discuss the allegations of Russia's involvement with the recent elections, but no hard evidence emerged that was not already public knowledge.
The news, which somewhat surprisingly was not really news since intelligence officials produced no smoking gun proof, included South Carolina Senator quipping that the US should "throw rocks" at the Kremlin. Despite dramatic media attention surrounding the event, officials did not do much more than circulate hyperbolic, unsubstantiated claims through an echo-chamber.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The CIA & FBI are not creditable. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Another fake report to discredit Trump's victory. It will be quickly debunked like their last failed attempts. The Dems and their supporters in intelligence are sore losers. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete But they told me that Putin did it! Are they trying to confuse me? Who is telling the truth? Will we bomb our own country to place blame on others to substantiate a war? Is anyone ever saying anything that is true? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Obama learned of a new, apparently different report of supposed indicators that Russia engaged in hacking the November 2016 election. Obama is meeting with senior national security advisers "right now" Earnest said around 1:30 pm EST. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ooh, are we scared now? (sarcasm) Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Private servers in Hillary's bathroom, Podesta using "Passw0rd" as... password, hard drives destroyed with hammers before the investigation, tens of thousands of emails linked to Hillary Clinton's private server on Anthony Weiner's private laptop ... unbelievable how these pesky Russians can manipulate people into doing dumb things...
So the first report isn't believable and a second report magically appears? And the key question is about why the reports are not already prepared and complete if the evidence was so obvious for so long. The "evidence" is clearly being created as certain questions are asked.
In this light, it sounds like this Russian theory is mostly about hiding those truths ! and also the most recent explanation for the leak, it was lsraeI behind it ! Clinton and her warmongers have become useless now that the Syrian war can't be won in the near future, while Trump on the other hand is ready to recognize Jerusalem as lsraeI's capital, and is not too sensible about settlements !