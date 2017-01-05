"The White House does have the report and President Obama is being briefed on it," Earnest said in a press briefing Thursday.

Obama learned of a new, apparently different report of supposed indicators that Russia engaged in hacking the November 2016 election. Obama is meeting with senior national security advisers "right now" Earnest said around 1:30 pm EST.

Recently, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a Joint Analysis Report indicating that a slew of alleged IP address used to hack the DNC and John Podesta's email were actually just Tor exit nodes.

Republican President-elect Donald Trump is also scheduled to get access to the full brief on Friday. Earnest indicated Obama is unlikely deliver a "formal response" immediately following the session.

On Thursday, members of the intelligence community, including infamous NSA liar James Clapper, met with the Senate to discuss the allegations of Russia's involvement with the recent elections, but no hard evidence emerged that was not already public knowledge.

The news, which somewhat surprisingly was not really news since intelligence officials produced no smoking gun proof, included South Carolina Senator quipping that the US should "throw rocks" at the Kremlin. Despite dramatic media attention surrounding the event, officials did not do much more than circulate hyperbolic, unsubstantiated claims through an echo-chamber.