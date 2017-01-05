New US Aegis Missile Destroyer Successfully Completes Final Navy Tests

There are currently three other DDG 51 Arleigh Burke class destroyers in production at Bath Iron Works: the Thomas Hudner, the Daniel Inouye and the Carl M. Levin, according to the release.
The Arleigh Burke-class destroyers carry anti-submarine capabilities, the AEGIS combat system that tracks and destroys enemy targets, a vertical launching system, two SH-60 helicopters, advanced anti-aircraft missiles and Tomahawk anti-ship and land-attack missiles, the release added.
