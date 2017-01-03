Ukraine Says to Make Firearms in Accordance With NATO Standards, M16 to Be First

KIEV (Sputnik) — The Ukrainian state-run defense concern Ukroboronprom announced a plan to manufacture firearms, such as the M16 assault rifles, in Ukraine in accordance with NATO standards jointly with the US Aeroscraft company, the press service of Ukroboronprom said Tuesday.

"The state concern Ukroboronprom, a part of the state Ukroboronservice company, jointly with the US Aeroscraft company will produce firearms in accordance with NATO standards in Ukraine. The first project will be the M16 assault rifle," the press release said.

The agreements resulted from the Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation signed between the companies, the press release specified.

© AFP 2016/ ANATOLII STEPANOV NATO Ramps Up Ukraine War After Defeat in Syria

In December 2014, Ukraine canceled its non-aligned status, confirming its intention to join NATO. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said a referendum on NATO membership would be held in the country by 2020.

Despite Kiev's aspirations to become part of the alliance, NATO officials have repeatedly stressed that the country needs to implement a wide range of reforms before pursuing bloc membership.