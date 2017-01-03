Russia to Resume 3rd Admiral Grigorovich-Class Frigate Trials After Holidays

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's navy will resume testing the new Admiral Makarov frigate, which is the latest project 11356 Admiral Grigorovich-class vessel, after New Year's holidays are over, Baltic Fleet spokesman Roman Martov said Tuesday.

"As soon as New Year's and Christmas celebrations are over, state trials of the latest project 11356 frigate Admiral Makarov will continue. Speed and maneuverability trials of the ship will take place, its weapons and aviation complex will be tested," Martov told reporters.

The ship's propulsion properties will also be tested alongside its propulsion plant and other vessel systems, he added, noting that the propulsion, steering, communication, navigation and mooring systems will be focused on in particular.

Trials of Russia's first Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate were successfully completed in the Barents Sea in late 2015. The frigates, displacing 3,850 tons, are designed for anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare as well as for air defense missions, operating both independently or as part of convoys and naval task forces.

Admiral Makarov was laid down in early 2012 in Kaliningrad and was launched in 2015 to commence sea trials. The vessel is set to become the third Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate after Admiral Essen, which was commissioned in June.