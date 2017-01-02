Russian Su-35 May be Last Fighter Jet Imported by China as Beijing Bets on J-20

Russia and China signed a contract on the delivery of 24 Russian Sukhoi Su-35 aircraft, estimated to be worth $2 billion, in 2015.
The S-35 is a 4++ generation, twin-engine, highly maneuverable multirole fighter jet. It has a maximum speed of 1,553 mph (2,500 kmh) with advanced dry thrust and afterburner capabilities that enhance the aircraft’s dogfighting maneuverability and semi-stealth design that makes it possibly the most lethal fighter jet in the sky.
The fighter jet is an upgraded version of the Su-27 multirole fighter. It was first introduced to a foreign audience at the 2013 Paris Air Show.
The Su-35 is Russia’s top air-superiority fighter, until the fifth-generation PAK-FA stealth fighter comes into production.
Of course, the deal on delivering Su-35 jets to China was a result of close military and technical cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.
However, according to the newspaper, the Russian side expects that once the J-20 enters service with the Chinese armed forces the "Su-35 will soon lose its value in the Chinese market."
China unveiled two Chengdu J-20 stealth fighters at the Airshow China-2016 in Zhuhai in early-November. The aircraft was developed by Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation. The J-20 conducted its first test flight in early 2011.
According to Air Force Commander General Ma Xiaotian, China will not put the J-20 on the global market.
While the detailed specifications of the new jet have been kept secret, to all appearances the jets have been designed to match the stealth capabilities of fifth-generation fighter aircraft such as the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor and Russia's Sukhoi PAK FA.
China has put much effort in developing its own turbofan akin to the Su-35’s, known as the WS-10 turbofan, but it continues to underperform the Russian-made AL-117S. If Chinese engineers manage to reverse engineer the Russian technology they may be able to narrow the technological gap with Russia and the West.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The latest developed engines for Su-35s does not have a after burner which assists its stealth properties. Afterburners where on standard Su-35 which was replaced by a more efficient more powerful engine with multi vectoring to aid angle of attack on the advanced and in part stealth version 'S'. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete As sanction still in place, as Russia still cornered, it make sense for Russia to share the technology to Russia only trust worthy friend without further accusation or reverse engineering
ivanwa88
Did China get both or just the standard version but with the highly advanced avionics and radar sensor package which I believe may be the case.
As Russia does not export the 'S' engines in saying that it is possible India may have received a limited number for trials.
peaceactivist2