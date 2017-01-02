Register
18:03 GMT +302 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Su-34

    Russian Aerospace Forces Conducted 30,000 Bomb, Rocket Attacks in 2016 Drills

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 13970

    The Russian Aerospace Forces conducted about 30,000 bombardments and rocket attacks as part of drills held in 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of the military exercises with participation of the Aerospace Forces in 2016 surpassed 50.

    "During the exercises [in 2016], the Aerospace Forces' groups and units had clocked up more than 340,000 flying hours, had conducted almost 30,000 bombing attacks and launches of aircraft rockets, more than 650 sorties to facilitate the activities of the troops," the statement said, adding that 2016 had become the first year of the Aerospace Forces' full-scale operation.

    Russian Su-25 close air support aircraft taking off from the Hmeymim airbase in Syria.
    © Sputnik/ Dmitry Vinogradov
    Russian Warplanes Launched 71,000 Strikes, Eliminating 35,000 Terrorists During Syria Aerial Campaign
    According to the statement, the Aerospace Forces also received more than 350 pieces of advanced military equipment, including the Su-34 attack aircraft, Ka-52 helicopters and S-400 air defense systems, in 2016.

    On August 1, 2015, Russia established the Aerospace Forces as a result of integration of the Air Force and Aerospace Defense Forces. The branch of the Russian Armed Forces is responsible for repelling aerospace threats, aviation support of troops, space facility observing and launching spacecraft, including military and dual-purpose satellite systems, among other tasks

    Related:

    'Enviable Potential': Russian Warplanes to Help Iran Modernize Its Air Force
    MiG-29 Fighter Jets From Russia to 'Save' Serbia's Air Force
    Serbia to Receive 6 Fighter Jets, 30 Tanks, 30 Combat Vehicles From Russia
    Russian Jets Launched 71,000 Strikes in Syria, Eliminating 35,000 Terrorists
    Tags:
    military drills, Ka-52, Su-34, Russian Aerospace Forces, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok