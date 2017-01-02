Indian Strategic Forces Command Test-Fires 2,500-Mile Agni IV Ballistic Missiles

© AP Photo/ Manish Swarup MIRVs to Make India’s 'Agni' ICBM More Potent

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Amid concerns raised by China over developing long range strategic ballistic missiles, India once again test fired a nuclear capable ballistic missile from its eastern coast of Odisha on Monday.

Government sources told Sputnik that the flight trial of Agni IV was ‘highly successful'. The two-stage solid propellant ballistic missile is capable of hitting rival assets at a distance of approximately 2,500 miles from the mobile launcher. A few days back, India had successfully test-fired Agni V which can travel approximately 3,400 miles with a nuclear warhead. Indian scientists had already test-fired Agni IV missiles five times since 2011 and all the tests were successful.

The 20-meter missile is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, which include indigenously developed ring laser gyro and a composite rocket motor. "The missile equipped with state of the art Avionics, 5th generation On Board Computer and with distributed architecture has the latest features to correct and guide for in-flight disturbances. These ensured the vehicle reach the target within two digit accuracy," Defense Research and Development Organization said.

The re-entry heat shield withstood temperatures of more than 4000 degree centigrade and made sure the avionics function normally with inside temperature less than 50 degree centigrade.