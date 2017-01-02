Over 30 Drills for Helicopter Crews to Be Held in Russia's South in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The press service added that the drills would take place in the mountainous regions amid poor weather conditions.

"It is planned that more than 30 military exercises of different scale will be held with the helicopter crews of the Southern Military District's aviation regiment on the territories of Rostov Region, Stavropol Territory, as well as on the territory of the republics of the North Caucasus," the statement said.

According to the statement, Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and combat helicopters, Mi-28NE Night Hunter Mi-35M and Mi-24P attack helicopters, as well as Mi-8AMTSh military transport helicopters will participate in the military exercises of the district.