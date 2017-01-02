Russia's Northern Fleet to Ensure Country's Global Naval Presence in 2017

MURMANSK (Sputnik) — Throughout 2016, Russian navy surface vessels, submarines and supply vessels carried out over 30 long-haul expeditions across the world.

"In 2017, the Northern Fleet will continue to actively and deliberately support naval presence in the world's oceans," Serga said, quoting Northern Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov.

The Northern Fleet's carrier battle group, which includes the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, is currently maintaining presence in the eastern Mediterranean, he added, noting that the group also includes the battlecruiser Pyotr Velikiy and the anti-submarine destroyer Severomorsk.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Eshenko The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft-carrying cruiser in Severomorsk. File photo

"The crews of a number of surface ship groups have started preparations for long-haul expeditions to the seas of the Arctic Ocean, to various areas of of the Atlantic and to the Mediterranean basin," Serga said.

