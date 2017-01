MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The equipment includes an upgraded PP-2005M pontoon bridge kit, an upgraded TMM-3M2 heavy mechanized bridge, a PBU-100 mobile drilling rig, a VMLK-1 mobile sawmill, an ED-30AI power engineering station, as well as seasonal camouflage costumes, a motor boat navigation simulator and a multifunctional sapper shovel, he added.

"In 2017, 15 types of engineering equipment will be adopted for service," Stavitskiy told reporters.