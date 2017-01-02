Russia's Baltic Fleet Ships Performed Seven Long-Haul Expeditions Over 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ships belonging to the fleet are currently continuing to carry out duties in long-haul expeditions in the Mediterranean Sea and in the North Atlantic, he added.

"Throughout 2016, Baltic Fleet ship detachments carried out seven long-haul expeditions in the Indian and Atlantic oceans," Martov said in a statement.

Baltic Fleet ships visited ports in Spain, Greece, Oman, Malta, Cyprus, Djibouti, as well as visiting Cuba and Trinidad and Tobago for the first time in recent history, according to the spokesman.

