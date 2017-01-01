Register
    International Military-Technical Forum ARMY 2016, showcasing hundreds of Russian (and foreign) weapons systems, took place outside Moscow earlier this month.

    Iron Man, 'UAVs Charmer' and Other New Weapons Unveiled in Russia in 2016

    In 2016, Russia wowed the world with exciting brand-new technological solutions, including a humanoid robot groomed for space, a hack-proof supercomputer, a complex capable of intercepting UAVs in less than one second and a system designed to control long-range jammers which can disrupt NATO's radio communications.

    Humanoid robot FEDOR

    In October, Russia unveiled a humanoid robot, dubbed FEDOR or Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research. The robot is capable of driving a car, firing a gun, opening a door with a key, extinguishing a fire and even doing pushups. The android seems to be in his element using a hand saw, a soldering tool and a welding machine.

    FEDOR has been in development since 2014 and is expected to be ready by 2021. Its key task entails helping astronauts during their spaceflights. The robot was developed by JSC SPA "Android Technics" and the Advanced Research Foundation.

    Flying Bomb Drel

    In September, Russia unveiled a flying bomb dubbed Drel (Drill) which is second to none in the world.

    "It has no engine. When dropped, it acquires its target and zooms in with the help of the GLONASS global positioning system. The cluster charge opens up at an altitude of 250 meters," Director General of JSC SPA Bazalt Vladimir Porhachev detailed.

    The Drill has 15 self-guided warheads and is said to have an operational range of 30 kilometers (more than 18.6 miles). The glide aviation bomb has a length of 3.1 meters and diameter of 0.45 meters.

    "UAV charmer" Shipovnik

    The Shipovnik (Rosehip) electronic warfare system is capable of assuming control of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in less than a second, while simultaneously calculating the location of the drone's previous operator to the accuracy of one meter. Rossiyskaya Gazeta referred to the Shipovnik as a "UAV charmer."

    The complex has also been designed to suppress cellular and satellite communications within a radius of 10 kilometers (more than 6.2 miles).

    Newest EW System

    In November, Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern (KRET) announced that Russia had developed a system designed to network and control Murmansk-BN long-range jammers capable of disrupting radio communications of US and NATO militaries at a range exceeding 1,864 miles.

    The new system "is meant to disrupt the information environment and prevent an adversary from receiving and sending command and goal-oriented information," the adviser of KRET's first deputy general director Vladimir Mikheev said.

    The unnamed system is expected to be a part of the national strategic electronic warfare (EW) system, which is currently being developed in Russia.

