© Sputnik/ Pavel Gerasimov Russian Ground Forces to Participate in Six International Drills in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Land Forces got around 3,000 samples of modern military equipment in 2016, Col.-Gen. Oleg Salyukov, commander-in-chief of the Russian Land Forces, said on Sunday.

“In 2016 the Land Forces got about 3,000 samples of modern weapons and equipment including over 500 samples of armored vehicles, 800 samples of artillery weapons and 700 samples of combat support weapons and vehicles,” Salyukov said.

He noted that the armored forces are now completely equipped with necessary weapons and vehicles.

Salyukov added that the T-14 tank of new generation was being tested.