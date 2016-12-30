Test Flights of Russia's MiG-35 to Begin in January 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Mikoyan MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F) jet fighter is a further development of the MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-29K/KUB. The first batch of the test version was initially expected to be handed to the Russian Defense Ministry by year-end.

"We plan to [perform flight tests of] the MiG-35 light targeted fighter in January 2017," Rogozin said on a visit to the Fakel machine-building design bureau near Moscow.