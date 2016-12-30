Russia's West Military District Pilots Practice Intercepting Intruders - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the drill scenario, the crews of the MiG-29SMT aircraft had to detect a target and make it land. The exercise took place at night.

"The pilots of the Western Military District in the Kursk Region, ahead of the New Year celebrations, held a drill on intercepting a simulated enemy that breached the state border," Muginov told journalists.

A total of over 2,500 servicemen are said to be on combat duty during the New Year holidays in Russia.