Register
05:08 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    A M1A1 Abrams Tank fires its main gun as it takes part in a live-fire exercise in Rena, Norway, Feb. 18, 2016

    US Army Prepares to Present Robotic Combat Vehicles in 2017

    © Flickr/ U.S. Department of Defense Current Photos
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 169 0 0

    The US Army Abrams tank, Humvee, and M113 armored personnel carrier are set to begin testing robotic wingmen in 2017, with the hope of deploying the devices by the early 2020s.

    Fort Benning, Georgia, will play host to the demonstrations following the arrival of the new year, Defense News reported. The Abrams will be tested in the first phase, while the Humvee and M113 will follow in a later phase of the concept demonstrations, according to a slideshow presented at Fort Eustis, Virginia, earlier in December.

    The Pentagon hopes for semi-autonomous wingmen to be deployed in 2023 and fully-autonomous air-support drones to go live in 2035. The unmanned systems are said to possess unmatched capacity to reduce troops’ physical and cognitive loads, enhance force sustainment, and facilitate maneuverability on the battlefield, according to military statements.

    METHOD--1
    © YouTube/RT
    Real Life Avatar War Machine: Giant 4m Robot Mimes Its Operator’s Moves

    The move follows a model that has proven successful for US air crews. Pilots and support teams have featured unmanned and occasionally manned Shadow and Gray Eagle aircraft shadowing a larger Apache attack helicopter, to provide armed scout support.

    The main goal of a semi-autonomous robot wingman is to add situational awareness for ground-support vehicles, without needing an alternative force structure, Lt. Gen. Michael Lundy said.

    But the ground concept could prove to be a greater challenge than the air-based model. Particularly, the US Army is looking at whether the weapons loader in the Abrams tank could switch to operating the UAVs with the help of an automatic loader, Lundy noted. An automatic loader has been developed by the Pentagon but has not been used in combat situations.

    Related:

    Floating Robot Killing Machines: US Envisions Carrier-Based Drone Factories
    Challenge Accepted: Japan Prepares for Giant Robot Duel With US
    Beijing: Underwater Drone Just Tip of The Iceberg of US Spying on China
    Chinese Seizure of US Drone was a 'Signal to Trump' Not to Mess With Beijing
    Pentagon Urges China to Return 'Unlawfully Seized' Underwater Drone to US
    Tags:
    robot, drone, UAV, Apache, Michael Lundy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok