Register
15:30 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a long-range, S-300 missile system is displayed by Iran's army during a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016

    Say Hello to My S-300 Friend! Iranian Military Tests Its New Anti-Air Weapons

    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 461110

    Elite Iranian military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard units took part in a large scale military exercise in the southwestern region of the country, employing S-300 surface-to-air missile systems recently purchased from Russia.

    Iranian Warship
    © AP Photo/ Hossein Ostovar/Tasnim News Agency
    Iran Plans Aircraft Carrier Build, Major Naval Upgrade
    General Farzad Esmaili, commander of the Khatam al Anbiya air defense base, told Sputnik Persian that over 17,000 servicemen took part in Sky Defenders 7 (Modafe’in-e Asman 7) military exercise held in a 496,000 square kilometers area along Iran’s Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman coast.

    General Esmaili also added that the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems recently purchased from Russia were deployed during the exercise.

    Iranian political analyst and security expert Abouzar Bagheri pointed out that the contract to supply S-300 air defense systems to Iran was signed between Tehran and Moscow many years ago; and now that it has finally been fulfilled, Iran was able to fill a vacuum in its air defenses.

    "In recent years, with all the turmoil in the Middle East, Iran has proven time and again that it does not pursue a policy of aggression and military expansion. The country requires weapons only in order to defend its borders, not for invading other nations. Therefore, Iran employs the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems purely to bolster its air defense capabilities and to preserve the nation’s aerial borders," he explained.

    Bagheri also added that S-300 anti-air systems will now be routinely employed during military exercises conducted by the Iranian army and will be displayed at military parades.

    "The S-300 surface-to-air missile systems now adopted by the Iranian military will soon be deployed again during military exercises and parades. It will be done on a regular basis as S-300 systems are now an important part of Iran’s military defenses. Just like General Farzad Esmaili said, the Sky Defenders 7 drills is but a first test for these weapon systems; during further military exercises the S-300 will be tested to their full capability," he said.

    Earlier in December Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei announced that Russia has successfully fulfilled the contract to deliver S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to Iran, and that the new weapons were transferred to the Khatam al Anbiya air defense base.

    Related:

    S-300 Missile Systems in Syria a 'Cold Shower on Hot Heads of Pentagon Generals'
    Stronger Together: Iran Taking Steps to Deepen Cooperation With Russia, China
    'Moscow Troika': Russia, Iran, Turkey Nearing Solution to Syrian Crisis
    Tags:
    military drills, air defense systems, anti-aircraft missiles, S-300, Russia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok