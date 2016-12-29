Say Hello to My S-300 Friend! Iranian Military Tests Its New Anti-Air Weapons

General Farzad Esmaili, commander of the Khatam al Anbiya air defense base, told Sputnik Persian that over 17,000 servicemen took part in Sky Defenders 7 (Modafe’in-e Asman 7) military exercise held in a 496,000 square kilometers area along Iran’s Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman coast.

General Esmaili also added that the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems recently purchased from Russia were deployed during the exercise.

Iranian political analyst and security expert Abouzar Bagheri pointed out that the contract to supply S-300 air defense systems to Iran was signed between Tehran and Moscow many years ago; and now that it has finally been fulfilled, Iran was able to fill a vacuum in its air defenses.

"In recent years, with all the turmoil in the Middle East, Iran has proven time and again that it does not pursue a policy of aggression and military expansion. The country requires weapons only in order to defend its borders, not for invading other nations. Therefore, Iran employs the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems purely to bolster its air defense capabilities and to preserve the nation’s aerial borders," he explained.

Bagheri also added that S-300 anti-air systems will now be routinely employed during military exercises conducted by the Iranian army and will be displayed at military parades.

"The S-300 surface-to-air missile systems now adopted by the Iranian military will soon be deployed again during military exercises and parades. It will be done on a regular basis as S-300 systems are now an important part of Iran’s military defenses. Just like General Farzad Esmaili said, the Sky Defenders 7 drills is but a first test for these weapon systems; during further military exercises the S-300 will be tested to their full capability," he said.

Earlier in December Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei announced that Russia has successfully fulfilled the contract to deliver S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to Iran, and that the new weapons were transferred to the Khatam al Anbiya air defense base.