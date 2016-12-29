Register
    An Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile

    After Nuke-Capable Missile Test, India Official Lashes Out at Beijing Criticism

    © East News/ imago stock&people
    In the wake of Beijing’s threats to bring up New Delhi’s test-firing of a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile Agni-V at the UN Security Council, a senior Indian air force official said regional partners should not discuss what India is doing unless it is prohibited, a subject that would ostensibly include nuclear proliferation.

    India’s military testing is "common knowledge," Air Chief Marshall Arup Raha said Wednesday. Raha called out Beijing, without naming names, for "transfer of technology which is forbidden," likely a nod to the common Chinese practice of stealing technology and design data from other nations to reverse-engineer for their own military projects.  

    On Tuesday, Beijing reacted to the successful Indian ICBM launch saying that it would interfere with UN Security Council rules, where China has a permanent seat, and disrupt strategic geopolitical balance in South Asia.

    The long range ballistic Agni-V missile is displayed during Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India.
    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    India Successfully Tests Nuclear Capable Ballistic Missile Agni-V - Defense Ministry

    Raha noted that the testing was not motivated by aggression or hostility, but rather that India needed to build its "capability to deter," adding that an "adversary who is strong" can only be deterred by the "capability…to strike deep into the adversary’s heartland."

    India’s growing missile arsenal is "not targeted against any particular country," according to Vikas Swarup, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, but India’s "strategic autonomy and growing engagement contributes to strategic stability."

    The Agni-V could prove to be India’s most potent weapon. It boasts a range of more than 5,000 km, covering China it its entirety. On Monday, the 17-meter, 50-ton missile hit all intended targets, according to India’s Defense Research and Development Organization. 

    Tags:
    ICBMs, Agni-V, India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Vikas Swarup, Arup Raha, China, India
      whataf005
      " nod to the common Chinese practice of stealing technology and design data from other nations to reverse-engineer for their own military projects" Well and correctly said. Chinese means, copy, cheat, cheap, cunning and cancerous. They copy and cheat buy selling the copied items cheap. they are very cunning-look at their eyes and they are very cancerious. Once they are in a country, although they are minority, want to take over the country very good example, Malaysia and Indonesia.
