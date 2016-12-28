Register
    US Army armament crew specialist Michael Mayo, from Florida, loads the rocket pod of an an Apache AH-64D attack helicopter also armed with Hellfire missiles at left

    US Dominates Global Weapons Market, Ranks First In Sales

    © AFP 2016/ ROMEO GACAD
    Military & Intelligence
    426412

    The US edged out France and Russia in weapon sales with $40 billion, approximately half the value of all weapons sold globally last year.

    Global arms sales fell, from $89 billion in 2014, to $80 billion in 2015, possibly due to lower oil prices limiting the amount of money some nations could pour into weapons purchases. Qatar nonetheless spent some $17 billion on weapons, according to a recent congressional research brief.

    New orders from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and South Korea constituted a large chunk of US weapon sales, according to the brief. Longstanding relationships with military purchasers around the world helped the US secure many orders from nations that have used American weapons systems over extended periods of time.

    A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet ( C foreground) is seen between U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jets at Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, December 11, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Saudi Arabia to Send Jets to Turkish Base for Air Missions in Syria

    Further, "it is important to emphasize," said Catherine Theohary, the author of the report, that US arms agreements have a wide scope, including spare parts, ammunition, training, and support services that "can have significant costs associated with them."

    The US sold a slew of Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Qatar acquired PAC-3s, Javelin missiles, and Apache helicopters from the US.

    For Russia’s part, key deals with China, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Burma and Indonesia drove its arms business. Missiles and aircraft, especially, were attractive for Russia’s clients, but "less so naval systems," the report noted. 

      michael
      ranks 75th in quality.
    • Reply
      questfortruth
      This is what the ENTIRE economy of the U.S. is dependent on at this point. All other manufacturing jobs went offshore except, of course, for these armaments industries. They can afford to pay their American workers by bilking the rest of us through our taxes that pay for all this.
