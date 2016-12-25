What We Know So Far About Russian Military Police Deployed to Aleppo

"Taking into account that there are no local authorities in Aleppo at the moment, military police battalions will play a major role during the transition period since they provide security and enforce the law. But they will also have an impact on the training of skilled local personnel," the lawmaker explained.

The battalion, manned solely by professional soldiers, was deployed to the embattled Syrian city on Friday from the Hmeymim air base, hours after law enforcement officers were brought to the war-torn Arab country from Russia.

On Friday, footage showing the Russian military police unit's arrival to Syria was released. The video shows the aircraft taxiing on the runway at dawn. It then cuts to Russian law enforcement officers armed with Kalashnikov rifles disembarking the plane. They are then seen getting into a vehicle and driving away.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the military police has been tasked with assisting local authorities with upholding law and order. It will also focus on providing security to employees at the Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria, experts engaged in removing improvised explosive devices from freed areas, medics at mobile hospitals and humanitarian convoys.

"Russia has considerable experience in carrying out peacekeeping operations. The country has laid the groundwork for police operations in numerous conflict zones. I think that it is very important that our peacekeepers will be among the law enforcement and military police in Aleppo," Gavrilov said.

Earlier, Franz Klintsevich told RIA Novosti that there are approximately 300-400 people in the motor-rifle unit deployed to Aleppo.

