Warsaw, Washington Sign Agreement on Missiles Delivery to Poland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The $223 million (940 million zlotys) contract was signed Saturday, the ministry said.

"National Defense Ministry informs, that over the past days the US and Polish representatives signed an agreement, guaranteeing delivery of JASSM Extended Range missiles to Poland."

On November 29, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said the US Department of State has made a determination to approve a possible sale of seventy JASSM ER missiles to Poland for upgrades to F-16 combat aircraft.

In April, Russian district Commander, Col. Gen. Andrei Kartapolov said the United States planned to provide its allies in the Eastern Europe with the JASSM ER missiles, which would make it possible for NATO aviation to reach targets in Russia’s territory at a distance of no less than 807 miles.

Since 2014, NATO has been building up its military presence in Europe, especially in Eastern European countries neighboring Russia, using Moscow’s alleged interference in the Ukrainian conflict as a pretext. Moscow has repeatedly denied the claims and warned NATO that the military buildup on Russia’s borders is provocative and threatens the existing strategic balance of power.