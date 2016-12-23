BAE Systems to Install 'Iron Fist' Active Armor on Netherlands Infantry Vehicles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — BAE Systems explained that Iron Fist is an advanced solution that can "intercept incoming rocket-propelled grenades, anti-tank missiles and other kinetic threats to increase crew and vehicle survivability."

"BAE Systems, the manufacturer of the Dutch CV9035 variant vehicles, will lead the APS integration and carry out the future installation of the system called 'Iron Fist'," the release said.

© Flickr/ Carlos Menendez San Juan BAE Systems Awarded $20Mln to Produce F-18 Fighter Jet Electronic Decoys

Iron Fist, developed by Israeli Military Industries, uses radar to detect and track threats and then takes action to eliminate the threat, the release noted.

"With Iron Fist, the Netherlands is expected to become the first NATO country with an Active Protection System of its kind on combat vehicles," Netherlands Ministry of Defense Defense Materiel Organization project manager Hans de Goeij said.

The US Army has selected Iron Fist system to protect its light and medium armored infantry vehicles.