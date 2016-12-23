BAE Systems to Install 'Iron Fist' Active Armor on Netherlands Infantry Vehicles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — BAE Systems explained that Iron Fist is an advanced solution that can "intercept incoming rocket-propelled grenades, anti-tank missiles and other kinetic threats to increase crew and vehicle survivability."
"BAE Systems, the manufacturer of the Dutch CV9035 variant vehicles, will lead the APS integration and carry out the future installation of the system called 'Iron Fist'," the release said.
"With Iron Fist, the Netherlands is expected to become the first NATO country with an Active Protection System of its kind on combat vehicles," Netherlands Ministry of Defense Defense Materiel Organization project manager Hans de Goeij said.
The US Army has selected Iron Fist system to protect its light and medium armored infantry vehicles.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Just DON'T GO near Russia with that. Or everyone will be seated at a pile of junk. Russia have a solution. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It would be easily overwhelmed by a volley of newer Kornets or Khrizantemas, but I don't think it was designed with 'peer army' volleys in mind. It's more anti-insurgent level of tech oriented.
Iron Fist is an exceptionally good system for what it was designed to repel though. It was developed by the Israeli's for the IDF; it's not overhyped American or Euro junk. It's extensively battle tested and from a product range of specific Israeli expertise. Definitely not to be underestimated by anyone planning on pointing an older MANPAD or RPG at it.
I thought the Israeli's had an export ban on it though. If BAE are fitting it for the Netherlands that means the Israeli's already have something better for themselves. They are developing a new IFV perhaps we'll see their new system on that?
I wonder where the Dutch are planning to go that needs this level of any-insurgent self protection? Africa?