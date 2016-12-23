Register
15:36 GMT +3
24 December 2016
    BAE Systems billboard

    BAE Systems to Install 'Iron Fist' Active Armor on Netherlands Infantry Vehicles

    © Flickr/ Elliott Brown
    Military & Intelligence
    230804

    BAE Systems announced in a press release on Friday it has been awarded a contract by the government of the Netherlands to test and install Active Protection System (APS) known as 'Iron Fist' on its infantry vehicles.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — BAE Systems explained that Iron Fist is an advanced solution that can "intercept incoming rocket-propelled grenades, anti-tank missiles and other kinetic threats to increase crew and vehicle survivability."

    "BAE Systems, the manufacturer of the Dutch CV9035 variant vehicles, will lead the APS integration and carry out the future installation of the system called 'Iron Fist'," the release said.

    F-18
    © Flickr/ Carlos Menendez San Juan
    BAE Systems Awarded $20Mln to Produce F-18 Fighter Jet Electronic Decoys
    Iron Fist, developed by Israeli Military Industries, uses radar to detect and track threats and then takes action to eliminate the threat, the release noted.

    "With Iron Fist, the Netherlands is expected to become the first NATO country with an Active Protection System of its kind on combat vehicles," Netherlands Ministry of Defense Defense Materiel Organization project manager Hans de Goeij said.

    The US Army has selected Iron Fist system to protect its light and medium armored infantry vehicles.

      cast235
      Just DON'T GO near Russia with that. Or everyone will be seated at a pile of junk. Russia have a solution.
    • Reply
      Dar...
      It would be easily overwhelmed by a volley of newer Kornets or Khrizantemas, but I don't think it was designed with 'peer army' volleys in mind. It's more anti-insurgent level of tech oriented.

      Iron Fist is an exceptionally good system for what it was designed to repel though. It was developed by the Israeli's for the IDF; it's not overhyped American or Euro junk. It's extensively battle tested and from a product range of specific Israeli expertise. Definitely not to be underestimated by anyone planning on pointing an older MANPAD or RPG at it.

      I thought the Israeli's had an export ban on it though. If BAE are fitting it for the Netherlands that means the Israeli's already have something better for themselves. They are developing a new IFV perhaps we'll see their new system on that?

      I wonder where the Dutch are planning to go that needs this level of any-insurgent self protection? Africa?
