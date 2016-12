© Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin Russian Navy to Receive 2 New Arctic Bases in 2016 - Northern Fleet Commander

SEVERODVINSK (Russia) (Sputnik) – The Russian Sevmash shipbuilder commenced on Friday production of the eighth 955A Borei-class submarine Knyaz Pozharsky, which will be the last one in the Project 955 series.

"The 955A Borei series is coming to an end with this submarine. Now the navy is working together with the Rubin [design bureau] on modernization of the project," Bursuk said.

The Borei-class nuclear-powered subs are to become the mainstay of the naval component of the Russia's strategic nuclear deterrent.

By 2020, the Russian Navy also plans to operate a total of eight Borei-class nuclear-powered ballistic-missile submarines.