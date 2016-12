Russian Defense Ministry Funding for Russia's Operation in Syria Part of Defense Ministry General Budget - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The president did not agree with the opinion expressed in one of the questions that Russia lacks competitiveness in high-tech sectors.

“Many high-tech sectors of our economy are absolutely competitive,” Putin said.

He added that Russia was a clear leader in such areas as nuclear technology, missile and space technologies, and some aviation and defense industries.

“By the way, labor productivity there [in Russia’s defense industry] has rocketed lately,” Putin said.