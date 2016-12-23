China, Russia Interested in Boosting Cooperation in Fighting Terrorism

© AFP 2016/ POOL/ MAXIM SHIPENKOV Putin, Netanyahu Agree to Cooperate in Anti-Terrorism Fight in Phone Call

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was killed by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist. Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences, condemned the attack on the diplomat and said that China was ready to enhance cooperation with Russia in combating terrorism.

Russian and Chinese security services are successfully cooperating in the fight against terrorism both bilaterally and within SCO framework, international relations expert at the China's University of Mass Communication Yang Mian said.

"Primarily, this [concerns] strengthening intelligence-sharing during the anti-terrorist cooperation between China and Russia. Particularly, China faces the terrorist threat from the terrorist East Turkestan Islamic Movement," Mian noted.

Mian specified that the threats to Russia’s national security are most evident in the North Caucasus region.

"China and Russia can strengthen cooperation and coordination of their actions [in the sphere] of exchanging anti-terrorist intelligence data [as well as] prevent and uproot terrorism in both states," Mian stressed.

The expert added that Moscow and Beijing could conduct anti-terrorist training while SCO state needed to carry out such drills regularly.

"Finally, the stances of China and Russia are highly important with regard to the issues [related to] the fight against terrorism, both of the states must jointly oppose the ‘double standards’, which the West keeps up to in combating terrorism," Mian said.

Mian noted that Beijing and Moscow must cooperate in countering various manifestations of terrorism and western policy of "double standards", as the western states follow it with regard to combating the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and the terrorists in North Caucasus.

"There is a range of manifestations of terrorism that have direct links to China or at least pose threats to it. It cannon repulse them on its own. This is solely possible given cooperation with Russia. On the other hand Russia sometimes lacks resources, firstly, financial to eliminate terrorists’ bases," Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS countries Vladimir Evseev said.

Evseev suggested that Russia and China could find the spheres where mutual supplementation and joining potentials was possible.

The CIS Institute deputy director illustrated his words with the example of the possible benefits of Moscow-Beijing cooperation in solving the situation in Syria.

Militants in Syria’s Idlib province involve the Chinese natives, therefore Beijing is interested in eliminating them in order to prevent them from returning to China through Turkey, Evseev explained, adding that Russian military operation in Syria contributes o acceleration of the process of fulfilling the task.

Evseev also reminded about the ramming attack against the Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek plotted by Syrian terrorist groups affiliated with the Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known Nusra Front, outlawed in Russia) and perpetrated by the suicide bomber, who was linked to the ETIM.