Register
09:39 GMT +323 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Peace Mission 2013, Russia-China joint anti-terrorism drill

    China, Russia Interested in Boosting Cooperation in Fighting Terrorism

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 26140

    Both Russia and China are interested in strengthening cooperation between the states’ security services and making use of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) capacity to address terrorist threats and ensure regional stability, experts told Sputnik.

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak during their meeting at Putin's residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, on May 14, 2013
    © AFP 2016/ POOL/ MAXIM SHIPENKOV
    Putin, Netanyahu Agree to Cooperate in Anti-Terrorism Fight in Phone Call
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was killed by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist. Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences, condemned the attack on the diplomat and said that China was ready to enhance cooperation with Russia in combating terrorism.

    Russian and Chinese security services are successfully cooperating in the fight against terrorism both bilaterally and within SCO framework, international relations expert at the China's University of Mass Communication Yang Mian said.

    "Primarily, this [concerns] strengthening intelligence-sharing during the anti-terrorist cooperation between China and Russia. Particularly, China faces the terrorist threat from the terrorist East Turkestan Islamic Movement," Mian noted.

    Mian specified that the threats to Russia’s national security are most evident in the North Caucasus region.

    "China and Russia can strengthen cooperation and coordination of their actions [in the sphere] of exchanging anti-terrorist intelligence data [as well as] prevent and uproot terrorism in both states," Mian stressed.

    The expert added that Moscow and Beijing could conduct anti-terrorist training while SCO state needed to carry out such drills regularly.

    "Finally, the stances of China and Russia are highly important with regard to the issues [related to] the fight against terrorism, both of the states must jointly oppose the ‘double standards’, which the West keeps up to in combating terrorism," Mian said.

    Mian noted that Beijing and Moscow must cooperate in countering various manifestations of terrorism and western policy of "double standards", as the western states follow it with regard to combating the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and the terrorists in North Caucasus.

    "There is a range of manifestations of terrorism that have direct links to China or at least pose threats to it. It cannon repulse them on its own. This is solely possible given cooperation with Russia. On the other hand Russia sometimes lacks resources, firstly, financial to eliminate terrorists’ bases," Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS countries Vladimir Evseev said.

    Evseev suggested that Russia and China could find the spheres where mutual supplementation and joining potentials was possible.

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    Russia, China Boost Military Ties to Jointly Battle Terrorism - Defense Minister
    The CIS Institute deputy director illustrated his words with the example of the possible benefits of Moscow-Beijing cooperation in solving the situation in Syria.

    Militants in Syria’s Idlib province involve the Chinese natives, therefore Beijing is interested in eliminating them in order to prevent them from returning to China through Turkey, Evseev explained, adding that Russian military operation in Syria contributes o acceleration of the process of fulfilling the task.

    Evseev also reminded about the ramming attack against the Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek plotted by Syrian terrorist groups affiliated with the Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known Nusra Front, outlawed in Russia) and perpetrated by the suicide bomber, who was linked to the ETIM.

    Related:

    East Turkestan Terrorists Use Russia-China Border to Get Training
    Russia's Mideast Diplomacy, Croatian Fascism, China's Anti-Terror Partners
    Russia's Primorsky Territory, China's Jilin Region Plan Agriculture Cooperation
    Tags:
    fight, terrorism, Al-Nusra Front, Russia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok