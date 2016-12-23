Lockheed to Provide 249 More Oxygen Masks, Helmet Displays for F-35

© AP Photo/ Kevin Frayer Lockheed to Support US, Pakistan Cobra Helo Targeting Sensor for $151 Million

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The new contract provides for the procurement of 249 Generation 3, Lightweight Helmet Mounted Display systems, oxygen masks and initial spares for the US Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, international partners and foreign military sales customers, the Defense Department noted.

Work on the contract will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in November 2018, the announcement added.