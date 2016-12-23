Register
    A US Army's Patriot Surface-to Air missile system is displayed during the Air Power Day at the US airbase in Osan, south of Seoul on October 12, 2008

    Lockheed Inks $1.5Bln Deal to Upgrade Patriot Missile Systems

    © AFP 2016/ KIM JAE-HWAN
    Military & Intelligence
    17501

    Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $1.5 billion foreign military sales contract to upgrade Patriot missile defense systems in the South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contract also includes Patriot systems in the United States, the release noted on Thursday.

    "Production includes 205 missile segments for US and Qatar missiles; 58 cost reduction initiatives for US and Republic of Korea [South Korea] missiles; spare parts for the US, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia; and associated ground support equipment," the release stated.

    A Patriot missile launcher system is pictured at a Turkish military base in Gaziantep (file)
    © AFP 2016/ BULENT KILIC
    Dutch Military Set to Upgrade Patriot Air and Missile Defense System
    The Patriot is a defensive system that is designed to shoot down ballistic missiles. It can also take out shorter range tactical missiles, cruise missiles, drones and advanced aircraft.

    Missile defense has taken on a high profile amid recent advances in rocket development by North Korea and Iran.

    Work on the Patriot contract is slated for completion in 2020.

