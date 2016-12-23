Lockheed Inks $1.5Bln Deal to Upgrade Patriot Missile Systems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contract also includes Patriot systems in the United States, the release noted on Thursday.

"Production includes 205 missile segments for US and Qatar missiles; 58 cost reduction initiatives for US and Republic of Korea [South Korea] missiles; spare parts for the US, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia; and associated ground support equipment," the release stated.

The Patriot is a defensive system that is designed to shoot down ballistic missiles. It can also take out shorter range tactical missiles, cruise missiles, drones and advanced aircraft.

Missile defense has taken on a high profile amid recent advances in rocket development by North Korea and Iran.

Work on the Patriot contract is slated for completion in 2020.