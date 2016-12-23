Lockheed Inks $1.5Bln Deal to Upgrade Patriot Missile Systems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contract also includes Patriot systems in the United States, the release noted on Thursday.
"Production includes 205 missile segments for US and Qatar missiles; 58 cost reduction initiatives for US and Republic of Korea [South Korea] missiles; spare parts for the US, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia; and associated ground support equipment," the release stated.
Missile defense has taken on a high profile amid recent advances in rocket development by North Korea and Iran.
Work on the Patriot contract is slated for completion in 2020.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nice little earner. Stick a Chinese chip in: Cost 2 dollars... Stick in a little pentagon commission and shalakazam a whopping 1.495 billion profit! Christmas bonuses all round..
Wiseass