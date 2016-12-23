Israel and US in Rare Public Clash Over Hezbollah’s American Troop Carriers

Israeli military and intelligence officers claim that Hezbollah seized the M113s from the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) who received them from the US, but Washington rejects any such involvement.

​Last month, an Israeli intelligence agent recognized that "these specific APCs" are identical to vehicles the US gave Lebanon, according to the Times of Israel. This is not just an "assumption," but something "we know," a senior Israeli defense official said. Israel is a key US ally in the region, complicating the dispute.

For its part, the US State Department adamantly denies that the APCs could have been sourced from the LAF, citing Lebanon’s "exemplary" end-use compliance history, according to spokesman John Kirby. The Pentagon noted that several M113s have "likely been in Hezbollah’s inventory for a number of years" and that the M113s are "common" in the area, per Defense News.

The DoD’s November structural analysis concluded that the troop carriers were not from the LAF, and the DoD has not changed positions since that analysis, according to a spokesman.

​In private discussion US defense officers pointed out that Hezbollah’s APCs in Syria are aging, Defense News adds. As such, there are a couple possibilities that answer where the contested vehicles originated. In 2000, Hezbollah overran zones in southern Lebanon and seized a slew of military vehicles from the Southern Lebanese Army (SLA). They also could have come from Iran, Hezbollah’s strongest supporter.