China, Kazakhstan to Host 4 Competitions of 2017 Int'l Army Games - Military

"In 2017, six international competitions are expected to be held in foreign countries within the framework of the International Army Games," Lentsov said.
The 2016 IAG, hosted by Russia and Kazakhstan, lasted from July 30 to August 13. The event featured competitions in 23 disciplines. The IAG were monitored by observers from 11 countries. The Russian, Belarusian, Kazakh and Chinese teams were the largest.
I do not understand why NATO countries do not try to take part in this friendly competition?
city-zen
With different disciplines, taking place in different countries, it proves to be a very democratic game!
Please, join for fun and for mastery!
It is bigger then MMA.
Combat robots against each other would be another great show!