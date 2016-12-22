Serbia to Receive 6 Fighter Jets, 30 Tanks, 30 Combat Vehicles From Russia

"Russia donated six MiG-29 fighter jets, first modernization stages of which would only cost us between 180 million euros [$187 million] and 230 million euros … That is incomparable to what we had before. We also received of 30 T-72С tanks, 30 BRDM-2 as a gift," Vucic said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held an informal meeting with Vucic in Moscow.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It should have been 30 fighter jets, 300 tanks, and 3000 fighting vehicles. This way, no one would touch your friend.
peaceactivist2