Serbia to Receive 6 Fighter Jets, 30 Tanks, 30 Combat Vehicles From Russia

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Russia and Serbia are working on creation of 3-year and 5-year plans of military and technical cooperation, the president added.

"Russia donated six MiG-29 fighter jets, first modernization stages of which would only cost us between 180 million euros [$187 million] and 230 million euros … That is incomparable to what we had before. We also received of 30 T-72С tanks, 30 BRDM-2 as a gift," Vucic said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held an informal meeting with Vucic in Moscow.